State land retrieved in Harbanspura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration retrieved 10 kanal state land worth Rs 130 million in Harbanspura area here on Tuesday.

A squad of district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Maroof conducted the operation and retrieved the state land.

The squad confiscated machinery and other material besides demolishing under construction boundary wall and other illegal structures.

The AC said that operation was conducted on the directionof Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal.