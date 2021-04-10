State land retrieved in lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved two kanals and seven marlas of state land worth Rs 33 million during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, launched the operation in Moza Harbanspura tehsil Shalimar and retrieved the state land from illegal possession and demolished five building structures and two boundary walls.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz whileassistant commissioners warned the land grabbers that operation would be continued without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.