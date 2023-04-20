State land retrieved in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved state land from grabbers in Chak No. 112-SB, on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

He said that ACE Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema had come to know that some influential people had occupied the state land in 112-SB worth Rs 3 million.

She tasked ACE Sargodha Assistant Director Tasawar Bosal to inquire into the matter and take action.

The official, along with his team, conducted a raid and got retrieved the state land from illegal occupants, added the spokesperson.