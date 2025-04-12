State land retrieved in various operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment operation in several areas of Muzaffargarh and retrieved state land.

According to a spokesperson,in Mouza Bait Qaim Shah,a total of four acres of land belonging to the irrigation department was retrieved after being under illegal possession for five years.

During the operation,wheat crop cultivated by over 40 persons was seized.

The harvested wheat,valued at Rs. 2 million will be deposited into the government treasury through the Irrigation department.

A similar operation was carried out in Mouza Gul Qaim Mastoi,where 15 acres of irrigation department land was retrived from encroachment after being occupied for over a decade.

The land has been subdivided into plots for public bidding and previously auctioned plots were handed over to their rightful owners.

A custodian has been appointed for the seized crops to ensure the recovery was properly managed.

Meanwhile,in Mouza Bhutta Pur,four kanals of land unlawfully subjected to illegal plotting were retrived. Unauthorized construction was halted,structures were demolished and action was taken against those responsible.