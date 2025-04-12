Open Menu

State Land Retrieved In Various Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM

State land retrieved in various operations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment operation in several areas of Muzaffargarh and retrieved state land.

According to a spokesperson,in Mouza Bait Qaim Shah,a total of four acres of land belonging to the irrigation department was retrieved after being under illegal possession for five years.

During the operation,wheat crop cultivated by over 40 persons was seized.

The harvested wheat,valued at Rs. 2 million will be deposited into the government treasury through the Irrigation department.

A similar operation was carried out in Mouza Gul Qaim Mastoi,where 15 acres of irrigation department land was retrived from encroachment after being occupied for over a decade.

The land has been subdivided into plots for public bidding and previously auctioned plots were handed over to their rightful owners.

A custodian has been appointed for the seized crops to ensure the recovery was properly managed.

Meanwhile,in Mouza Bhutta Pur,four kanals of land unlawfully subjected to illegal plotting were retrived. Unauthorized construction was halted,structures were demolished and action was taken against those responsible.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

7 minutes ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan