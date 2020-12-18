State land to be recovered from grabbers: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the government lands will be recovered from the land mafia and strict legal action will be taken against the qabza mafia and their agents.

He was presiding over a meeting at the office of Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board (PCLB) on Friday.

The meeting reviewed performance and problems of the PCLB, while Board Chairman Tariq Mahmood Javed and other officers briefed the provincial minister.

"The Punjab government will enact necessary laws to remove the barriers and enhance performance of the PCLB," Raja Basharat said and directed the authorities concerned that all possible assistance should be extended for disposing of all pending cases of the Board properties.

He ordered for ensuring full cooperation of the commissioner concerned and the help of regional police officer (RPO) should be sought for ending illegal possession of lands.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had ordered that effective steps should be taken to retrieve the government lands. He directed the chairman to take all possible steps for recovery of outstanding loans, the report of which should also be sent to him every week.

The minister said that the process of transparent auction of litigation-free properties should be started immediately.

Earlier, in a briefing given by the PCLB officials, it was informed that the board was receiving an annual rent of Rs 60 million for its properties across the province, while out of the total loans of Rs 6 billion, Rs 4 billion were still pending.

The chairman also said that out of the 297 valuable properties of the board, 110 were available for immediate auction while the remaining properties were subject to court cases.