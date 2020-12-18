UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Land To Be Recovered From Grabbers: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

State land to be recovered from grabbers: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the government lands will be recovered from the land mafia and strict legal action will be taken against the qabza mafia and their agents.

He was presiding over a meeting at the office of Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board (PCLB) on Friday.

The meeting reviewed performance and problems of the PCLB, while Board Chairman Tariq Mahmood Javed and other officers briefed the provincial minister.

"The Punjab government will enact necessary laws to remove the barriers and enhance performance of the PCLB," Raja Basharat said and directed the authorities concerned that all possible assistance should be extended for disposing of all pending cases of the Board properties.

He ordered for ensuring full cooperation of the commissioner concerned and the help of regional police officer (RPO) should be sought for ending illegal possession of lands.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had ordered that effective steps should be taken to retrieve the government lands. He directed the chairman to take all possible steps for recovery of outstanding loans, the report of which should also be sent to him every week.

The minister said that the process of transparent auction of litigation-free properties should be started immediately.

Earlier, in a briefing given by the PCLB officials, it was informed that the board was receiving an annual rent of Rs 60 million for its properties across the province, while out of the total loans of Rs 6 billion, Rs 4 billion were still pending.

The chairman also said that out of the 297 valuable properties of the board, 110 were available for immediate auction while the remaining properties were subject to court cases.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Rent All From Government Billion Million Court Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

21 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

33 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

7 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

7 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.