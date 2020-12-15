UrduPoint.com
State Land Valuing Rs 6.3m Retrieved In Mianchannu

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A local administration of tahsil Mianchannu has been retrieved state land measuring two Kanal and valuing Rs 6.3 million from land grabbers on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner Zeeshaan Nadeem sent a team comprising police, revenue and municipal committee field staff, led by tahsildar Rana Shafiq to Chak 130/15L to evict the land grabbers.

Owners of Ilyas Garden, a housing scheme had built structures and installed their boards there.

The official team dismantled the structures and removed the boards to get the possession of the state land.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that operation against land grabbers and illegal housing societies was in progress and appealed the people to be cautious while purchasing plots in private housing societies and check whether the colonies were approved by the government and meet all legal compulsions, he added.

