State land worth 140mln retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved state land worth millions of rupees from land grabbers at nearby village on Friday.

A team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, retrieved 10 kanal, 9 marlas state land worth Rs 140 million near Lal Millas Chowk in Chak No 212-RB.

The team demolished illegal constructions with heavy machinery.