State land worth 58 mln retrieved

The city district administration retrieved 2 kanal, 18 marla of state land worth 58 million of rupees during an operation here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 2 kanal, 18 marla of state land worth 58 million of rupees during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, launched the operation in Harbanspura tehsil Shalimar, with heavy machinery and demolished 10 building structures, seven boundary walls and three under-constructed houses to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

The assistant commissioners warned the land grabbers that operation would continuewithout any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved fromland grabbers.