State land worth 90 mln retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 9 kanals, 8 marla of state land worth Rs 90.05 million during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, launched the operation in Moza Harbanspura tehsil Shalimar, with heavy machinery and demolished 14 structures, nine commercial shops and three under-constructed houses and retrieved state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz while assistant commissioners warned the land grabbers that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inchof state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.