UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Land Worth Billions Of Rupees Retrieved In Lahore, Murree: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

State land worth billions of rupees retrieved in Lahore, Murree: Raja Basharat

On the directions of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, the Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board took action against the land mafia and retrieved 252 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees in Lahore and Murree from illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, the Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation board took action against the land mafia and retrieved 252 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees in Lahore and Murree from illegal occupants.

The provincial minister said in the recent operation, 200 kanals of valuable land was retrieved in Thokar Niaz Beg which was illegally occupied.

In the second operation, 35 kanals prime land in Mouza Kachha, Lahore, was retrieved while ,in the third operation, 17 kanals land on Cart Road Murree, Rawalpindi district, was also vacated.

Raja Basharat said the process of retrieving lands of cooperatives would be intensified further.

He warned the illegal occupants to hand over the state land to the government themselves, otherwise,strict legal action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Murree Road Rawalpindi From Government Billion Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Japan's Cabinet Approves $210 Billion Extra Budget ..

1 minute ago

Syria Reopens 3 Airports to International Flights ..

1 minute ago

PML-N revolting against democratic system to save ..

1 minute ago

Republican leader of US Senate congratulates Biden ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey avoids the worst from long-mooted US sancti ..

5 minutes ago

Constable arrested over corruption

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.