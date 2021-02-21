UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Billions Of Rupees Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

State land worth billions of rupees retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration has retrieved around 60 kanals of state land worth Rs 10 billion from illegal occupation of land grabbers here.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Sunday visited Multan Road, Shanubaba Chowk, Bhobhtiya Chowk Raiwind Road, Gaddafi Stadium and other operational sites to monitor the land retrieval operations.

He said that around five anti-encroachment operations were carried out in the city to retrieve the state land, adding that hundreds of concrete structures were demolished in the anti-encroachment activities.

The DC said that strict action was being taken against the land grabbers and warned that illegal occupation of the government land was not allowed at all. He said that the district administration would continue action against the land grabbers.

