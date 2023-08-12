State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in DI Khan

The district administration retrieved state land worth millions of rupees during an operation against encroachment here on River Bund road near Midway Hotel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration retrieved state land worth millions of rupees during an operation against encroachment here on River Bund road near Midway Hotel.

The operation was conducted under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed on the special directions of the provincial government.

The assistant commissioner was accompanied by Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem, Revenue Field staff, officials of Tehsil Municipal Dera and the local police.

The land, after retrieval from illegal occupiers, was handed over to the department concerned.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said the op�eration against illegal encroachments would be continued across the district without any discrimination. He vowed that every inch of state land would be retrieved.

He said the land freed from illegal occupants during the operation would be used in public interest.