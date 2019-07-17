UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Millions Of Rupees Retrieved In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : The anti-encroachment team retrieved state land worth millions of rupees located at a village near Chak Jhumra.

A former chairman union council illegally occupied the state land of seven Kanal and 11 Marla in Chak No190-RB, Chotti Karrari, Chak Jhumra Faisalabad, official sources said.

He had occupied the land on pretext of establishing union council office and got stay order from revenue court which was cancelled by the court of Additional Commissioner.

The team was supervised by Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Nazia Mohal while Tehsildar, Qanoongo, Patwari, revenue staff and police personnel were present on the site.

All type of illegal constructions have been demolished at the land.

