UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Land Worth Rs 10 Million Retrieved In Layyah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:36 PM

State land worth Rs 10 million retrieved in Layyah

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle office Layyah retrieved state land worth over Rs 10 million from illegal occupants and handed it over to the revenue department on Monday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle office Layyah retrieved state land worth over Rs 10 million from illegal occupants and handed it over to the revenue department on Monday.

Officials said that a special team, led by Circle Officer ACE Layyah Azhar Hussain Sangi and comprising ASI Mahr Fayyaz Hussain, Arshad Gut and Malik Qadeer Jakhar, retrieved 48-kanal state land in Chak 407/TDA from illegal occupant Muhammad Afzal.

Meanwhile, ACE Layyah officials said that they had also arrested two revenue department officials including Naib Tahsildar Zulfiqar Ali and Girdawar Ghulam Murtaza in a corruption case after Lahore High Court Multan bench rejected their interim bail request on Monday.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption Lahore High Court Circle From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 40,000 barrier, mo ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University gets Global Allianc ..

2 minutes ago

Evacuations, airport closure as Typhoon Kammuri ne ..

2 minutes ago

New P&D chairman chairs maiden meeting

2 minutes ago

Four inter-district vehicle lifters arrested in La ..

43 minutes ago

Unions to be revived as per students' expectations ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.