State land worth Rs 10 million retrieved in Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle office Layyah retrieved state land worth over Rs 10 million from illegal occupants and handed it over to the revenue department on Monday.

Officials said that a special team, led by Circle Officer ACE Layyah Azhar Hussain Sangi and comprising ASI Mahr Fayyaz Hussain, Arshad Gut and Malik Qadeer Jakhar, retrieved 48-kanal state land in Chak 407/TDA from illegal occupant Muhammad Afzal.

Meanwhile, ACE Layyah officials said that they had also arrested two revenue department officials including Naib Tahsildar Zulfiqar Ali and Girdawar Ghulam Murtaza in a corruption case after Lahore High Court Multan bench rejected their interim bail request on Monday.