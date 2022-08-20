UrduPoint.com

State Land Worth Rs 10.2mln Retrieved

The district administration retrieved 17 marlas of state land worth Rs 10.2 million during an operation here on Saturday

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar, with heavy machinery launched the operation in Harbanspura area and demolished five building structures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali. The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved.

