State-land Worth Rs 114 Mln Retrieved
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Tuesday retrieved three kanals and eight marla's of state land worth 114 million of rupees during an operation here.
A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched the operation in moza Harbanspura tehsil Shalimar, and demolished various building structures, boundary walls and under-constructed houses to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.