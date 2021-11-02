State-land worth Rs 114 mln retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The city district administration on Tuesday retrieved three kanals and eight marla's of state land worth 114 million of rupees during an operation here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Tuesday retrieved three kanals and eight marla's of state land worth 114 million of rupees during an operation here.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched the operation in moza Harbanspura tehsil Shalimar, and demolished various building structures, boundary walls and under-constructed houses to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.