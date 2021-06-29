State land worth Rs 127mln retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved six kanals and 11 marlas of state land worth Rs 127 million during an operation, here on Tuesday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, launched the operation in mauza Harbanspura, with heavy machinery and demolished eight building structures including five under-construction houses, a commercial hall and two boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz while assistant commissioners warned the land grabbers that operation would continue without any discrimination.