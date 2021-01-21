UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Rs 12m Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:43 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :District administration have retrieved 72 kanal state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Ikraam Malik and Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail alongwith police and other officers launched an operation at Nanakpur.

The team retrieved 72 kanal state land worth 12 millions and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ikraam Malik said that the grabbers were using the state land illegally for agriculture purposes. He said that crackdowns were being launched against grabbers without any discrimination and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

