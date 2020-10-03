UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Rs 155 Million Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration has retrieved 26-marla commercial government land worth Rs 155 million approximately from qabza mafia in Chak No 215-RB on Jaranwala Road.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool said on Saturday that the land grabbers, with the backing of a former MPA and Numberdar of the locality Shaukat Ali had occupied the state land for the last many years and they had established a factory on this land.

