State Land Worth Rs 175.2m Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 09:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration has retrieved state land of worth Rs 175.2 million from grabbers during a special operation launched on Friday.

As per directives of the provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Addu Muhammad Asghar Iqbal along with team of Revenue and Forest Departments launched an operation at Mouza Rakh Esan near Qasba Gujrat and retrieved 146 acres state land worth Rs 175.

2 million.

The team also demolished various illegal constructions on the land during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Muhammad Asghar Iqbal said that the grabbers were given notices time and again to vacant state land. He said that every inch of state land would be retrieved from grabbers without any discrimination.

