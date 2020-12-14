UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'State Land Worth Rs 20.43 Bln Retrieved During Three Months': Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

'State land worth Rs 20.43 bln retrieved during three months': Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said the district administration had retrieved state land worth over Rs 20.43 billion from encroachers and land grabbers in the city during the last three months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said the district administration had retrieved state land worth over Rs 20.43 billion from encroachers and land grabbers in the city during the last three months.

He said that a total of 879 kanals and 9 marlas state land had been retrieved which included pathways, roads, structures, green belts, irrigation channels.

He said that district administration, PHA, FDA, metropolitan corporation, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), Irrigation and other departments / institutions had been Identifying the encroachments and so far 47 parks, 2358 structures, 16 pathways / roads, 10 green belts, three plots and two channels had been cleared of encroachments.

He said that assistant commissioners were assigned the task in this connection and every inch of state land would be retrieved from 'Qabza Mafia' in the district.

Related Topics

Punjab Muhammad Ali From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

19 minutes ago

Maulana's dream of power not to come true: Gandapu ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

4 minutes ago

190 cops from Khyber, Hassan Khel complete trainin ..

4 minutes ago

Efforts underway for making issuance of driving li ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.