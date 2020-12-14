'State land worth Rs 20.43 bln retrieved during three months': Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said the district administration had retrieved state land worth over Rs 20.43 billion from encroachers and land grabbers in the city during the last three months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said the district administration had retrieved state land worth over Rs 20.43 billion from encroachers and land grabbers in the city during the last three months.

He said that a total of 879 kanals and 9 marlas state land had been retrieved which included pathways, roads, structures, green belts, irrigation channels.

He said that district administration, PHA, FDA, metropolitan corporation, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), Irrigation and other departments / institutions had been Identifying the encroachments and so far 47 parks, 2358 structures, 16 pathways / roads, 10 green belts, three plots and two channels had been cleared of encroachments.

He said that assistant commissioners were assigned the task in this connection and every inch of state land would be retrieved from 'Qabza Mafia' in the district.