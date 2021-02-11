State-land worth Rs 23.5 bln retrieved so far in Sargodha: Commissioner

The district administration retrieved about 70,000 kanals state-land worth Rs. 23.50 billion from the land grabbers so far across the division,said Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved about 70,000 kanals state-land worth Rs. 23.50 billion from the land grabbers so far across the division,said Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood.

While chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners here at her office on Thursday, she said that the retrieved lands included residential, commercial and agricultural areas.

The meeting was informed that during an on going anti-encroachment drive,65,932 kanals in Sargodha district were retrieved from squatters worth about Rs. 20 billion so far. 3500 kanals worth about Rs. 310 million in Khushab, 1502 kanals worth about Rs. 800 million in Mianwali district and 298 acres of government land worth about Rs. 2 billion in Bhakkar district were taken back from the occupation mafia.

The meeting was further informed that the Anti-Corruption Department extended full support to the district administration for retrieving 4,500 kanal lands worth about Rs.

1 billion.

Rs. 460 million was recovered from defaulters and deposited to the government exchequer in Sargodha,while seven illegally constructed petrol pumps on government land had sealed.

It was told to the meeting that acting on 11 complaints received on the Citizen Portal, 50 kanal lands worth about Rs. 15 million was retrieved.

In Mianwali, police registered 52 FIRs against the land grabbers and arrested 226 people.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that the operation would continue in the district without any discrimination.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Syed Musa Raza, Director Anti-Corruption Khalid Masood Faruka, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and other concerned officers.