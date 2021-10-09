State land worth Rs 25.2 mln retrieved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved state land of worth 25.2 million measuring105 kanal and 10 marla during an operation from the land grabbers, here on Saturday.

A spokesman of district administration told that a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Saddar, launched an operation in Moza Gangawala, tehsil Rawalpindi and retrieved the state land worth Rs 20.

1 million from the land grabbers by using heavy machinery.

Meanwhile AC Gujjar Khan Zeb Nasir while taking action against the land grabbers retrieved 8 kanal and 13 marla state land worth Rs 5.19 million.

The land was repossessed in the area of Jatli,Gujjar Khan on the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah.