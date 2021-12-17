UrduPoint.com

State Land Worth Rs 30m Retrieved

Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:24 PM

The Board of Revenue (BoR) retrieved 31 acres and four kanals of state land worth over Rs 30 million in Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Okara in the last 48 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The board of Revenue (BoR) retrieved 31 acres and four kanals of state land worth over Rs 30 million in Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Okara in the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said that more than seven kanals of state land worth Rs 2.

1 million had been retrieved in Khanewal. Similarly, 14 kanals land worth Rs 5 million in Sheikhupura, 11 kanals 10 marlas worth Rs 10.53 in Okara, 21 acres and two kanals worth Rs 10.16 million had been retrieved in Rahim Yar Khan.

The SMBR said 188,000 acres of state land worth Rs 474 billion had been recovered in the province-wise drive. He said that recovery of all the state land by Dec 31 this year was targeted by the government.

