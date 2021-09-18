State land worth Rs 35mln retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved 7-acre state land worth Rs 35 million during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched an operation in her jurisdiction and retrieved state land by using heavy machinery.

The team also demolished various under-construction structures with boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha.