State Land Worth Rs 400 Bln Recovered From Illegal Occupants In Punjab: Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

State land worth Rs 400 bln recovered from illegal occupants in Punjab: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday said that state land worth 400 billion was recovered from illegal occupants in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday said that state land worth 400 billion was recovered from illegal occupants in the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Directorate of Public Relations here.

Nadeem Qureshi remarked that retrieved land would be auctioned and would be used for the welfare of the masses.

The country under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading toward rapid progress.

Exports are witnessing upward trend due to the effective policies of the incumbent government.

About Punjab government's performance, he noted that it announce Ramazan package.

Under the seven billion packages, he said the sugar would be available against Rs 60/kg and similarly, adding flour bags would also be provided on the cheapest possible prices.

As many as 313 Ramzan bazaars are being introduced at the provincial level. In the province, canals stretch over 35000 kilometres were improved during the ongoing tenure.

Qureshi also remarked that PDM had been collapsed. The PDM lacked unanimity, and it was the main reason for the failure of the coalition, he added.

Qureshi also hinted provision of 'Sehat Insaf Card' to journalists across the province. On this occasion, Director DPR Majid Ali Naqvi, Deputy Director Asghar Khan, and other officers were also present.

