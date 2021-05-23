UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Rs 400 Mln Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved four kanals of state land worth Rs 400 million during an operation here on Sunday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, launched the operation near Social Security Teaching Hospital Multan Road and retrieved the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz while assistant commissioners warned the land grabbers that operation would be continued without any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

