Open Menu

State Land Worth Rs 44.5m Retrieved On Ombudsman Punjab’s Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

State land worth Rs 44.5m retrieved on Ombudsman Punjab’s orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, state land measuring 159 kanals and

valued at Rs 44.5 million was retrieved from illegal occupants, bringing long-awaited

relief to 23 complainants.

According to official sources, the departments concerned had earlier attempted

to remove the encroachments but could not succeed.

Acting on the complaints,

the Ombudsman Punjab directed decisive measures, which led to the retrieval

of land after a lawful demarcation process.

The Ombudsman further instructed the authorities to ensure that the retrieved

land was not re-encroached in the future.

The action serves as another strong example of the Ombudsman Punjab’s

impartial and result-oriented stance against encroachments and the misuse

of public land.

Recent Stories

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

18 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

1 hour ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

3 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

3 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

4 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan