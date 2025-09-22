State land worth Rs 44.5m retrieved on Ombudsman Punjab’s orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, state land measuring 159 kanals and

valued at Rs 44.5 million was retrieved from illegal occupants, bringing long-awaited

relief to 23 complainants.

According to official sources, the departments concerned had earlier attempted

to remove the encroachments but could not succeed.

Acting on the complaints,

the Ombudsman Punjab directed decisive measures, which led to the retrieval

of land after a lawful demarcation process.

The Ombudsman further instructed the authorities to ensure that the retrieved

land was not re-encroached in the future.

The action serves as another strong example of the Ombudsman Punjab’s

impartial and result-oriented stance against encroachments and the misuse

of public land.