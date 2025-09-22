State Land Worth Rs 44.5m Retrieved On Ombudsman Punjab’s Orders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, state land measuring 159 kanals and
valued at Rs 44.5 million was retrieved from illegal occupants, bringing long-awaited
relief to 23 complainants.
According to official sources, the departments concerned had earlier attempted
to remove the encroachments but could not succeed.
Acting on the complaints,
the Ombudsman Punjab directed decisive measures, which led to the retrieval
of land after a lawful demarcation process.
The Ombudsman further instructed the authorities to ensure that the retrieved
land was not re-encroached in the future.
The action serves as another strong example of the Ombudsman Punjab’s
impartial and result-oriented stance against encroachments and the misuse
of public land.
