State land worth Rs 46m retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration claimed on Tuesday to have retrieved around 3 kanals of state land worth Rs 46 million during an operation in the city.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar, with heavy machinery launched the operation in Harbanspura area and demolished nine structuresto retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

Around nine separate operations were conductedat Mehtab Garden, Dera Hakima, Subhan Garden and Sadar Colony of Harbanspura.