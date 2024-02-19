Open Menu

State Land Worth Rs 565 M Retrieved In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 05:58 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Government retrieved 86 acres of land, costing Rs 565 million in district Muzaffargarh.

According to the official sources, the office of the provincial ombudsman responded to various complaints and ensured the retrieval of the land.

The official said that nobody would be allowed to occupy government land and affirmed that action against land grabbers would continue in the future.

