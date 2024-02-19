State Land Worth Rs 565 M Retrieved In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 05:58 PM
The Punjab Government retrieved 86 acres of land, costing Rs 565 million in district Muzaffargarh
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Government retrieved 86 acres of land, costing Rs 565 million in district Muzaffargarh.
According to the official sources, the office of the provincial ombudsman responded to various complaints and ensured the retrieval of the land.
The official said that nobody would be allowed to occupy government land and affirmed that action against land grabbers would continue in the future.
Recent Stories
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm
SSP hold open court to address grievances
CCPO orders action against online betting
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..
Dera police recover snatched car
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng ..
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points
Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances3 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country3 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car2 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized32 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized32 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman inaugurates district office Sanghar32 minutes ago
-
Erum Gul, Rajendar Kumar appointed as AAG32 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launched 12 housing, apartment projects since 200132 minutes ago
-
Senate passes “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 202342 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches road checking campaign42 minutes ago