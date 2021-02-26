UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Rs 60 Mln Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

State land worth Rs 60 mln retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 87 kanals of state land worth Rs 60 million during an operation here on Friday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir, launched the operation in Moza Rehmanpura, tehsil Shalimar, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

