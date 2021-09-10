State land worth Rs 78m retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved three-kanal and six-marla state land worth Rs 78 million during an operation, here on Friday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched an operation in Harbanspura and retrieved the state land by using heavy machinery.

The team retrieved one-kanal land in Journalists Colony, one-kanal and 10-marla in Harbanspura near Dayal Pull Canal Road and 16-marla in Asim Town.

The team also demolished various under-construction structures with basements, boundary walls and other solid structures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha.