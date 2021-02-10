UrduPoint.com
State-land Worth Rs 80.9 Mln Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:48 PM

The city district administration retrieved six kanals state-land worth Rs 80.9 million during an operation here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved six kanals state-land worth Rs 80.9 million during an operation here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, launched the operation in Shalimar area,and retrieved six kanals state land from illegal possession.

The AC said that operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

