State Land Worth Rs 80m Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

State land worth Rs 80m retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration retrieved 6-kanal state land worth Rs 80 million during an operation here on Tuesday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, launched the operation in Asif Colony, Harbanspura, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

