State Land Worth Rs 89.5m Retrieved In Distt Khanewal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:36 PM

State land worth Rs 89.5m retrieved in distt Khanewal

Khanewal district administration carried out operations against land grabbers in all the four tahsils and retrieved state land worth over Rs 89.5 million on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Khanewal district administration carried out operations against land grabbers in all the four tahsils and retrieved state land worth over Rs 89.5 million on Thursday.

Under supervision of deputy commissiiner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, assistant commissioner Khanewal retrieved land measuring one square worth Rs 30 million at Chak 63/10-R in tahsil Khanewal.

AC Kabirwala retrieved state land measuring 100 Kanal worth Rs 25 million at Chak 7-D.

AC Jahanian retrieved 86 Kanal state land worth Rs 21.5 million at Chak 173/10-R while AC Muanchannu retrieved over 50 Kanal state land worth Rs 13 million at Chak 98/15L.

The structures built on the land and the crops were razed with the help of heavy machinery, says an official release.

