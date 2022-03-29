State land worth Rs 93.30mln retrieved in two days

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 04:52 PM

The Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has retrieved one acre and 17 marlas of state land worth Rs 93.30 million, during the last two days

This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that the Board of Revenue goal was to retrieve all state lands from encroachers, and so far more than 191,911 acres of land worth Rs. 485.06 billion had been retrieved. Out of which, 4,245 acres were retrieved in urban centres worth Rs. 67.32 billion while 187,666 acres and four kanals worth Rs. 417.74 billion were retrieved in rural areas.

