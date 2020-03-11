State land worth Rs.24 mln retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved 8 marla precious state land worth about Rs 24 million along Sheikhupura road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved 8 marla precious state land worth about Rs 24 million along Sheikhupura road.

A team headed by Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi along with revenue and police department retrieved the state land situated in Chak No.203 main Sheikhupura Road from squatters.

After demolishing the construction on the land, it was handed over to district education authority.