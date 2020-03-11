UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Land Worth Rs.24 Mln Retrieved In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:56 PM

State land worth Rs.24 mln retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved 8 marla precious state land worth about Rs 24 million along Sheikhupura road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved 8 marla precious state land worth about Rs 24 million along Sheikhupura road.

A team headed by Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi along with revenue and police department retrieved the state land situated in Chak No.203 main Sheikhupura Road from squatters.

After demolishing the construction on the land, it was handed over to district education authority.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Sheikhupura From Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

4 minutes ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

16 minutes ago

ECC  approves proposal for subsidized electricity

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 may take 5 days to show symptoms: Study

25 minutes ago

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS ca ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls ca ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.