State-land worth Rs.3 mln recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday retrieved state land worth Rs 3 million from illegal occupants.

ACE spokesman said here on Thursday that on the direction of Regional Director ACE, Asma Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Director Investigation Tasawer Abbas Bossal along with the team conducted raid at Chak 142-NB and retrieved the land worth Rs. 3 million from the squatters.

Further investigation was under way.