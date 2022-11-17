UrduPoint.com

State-land Worth Rs.3 Mln Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

State-land worth Rs.3 mln recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday retrieved state land worth Rs 3 million from illegal occupants.

ACE spokesman said here on Thursday that on the direction of Regional Director ACE, Asma Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Director Investigation Tasawer Abbas Bossal along with the team conducted raid at Chak 142-NB and retrieved the land worth Rs. 3 million from the squatters.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Corruption From Million

Recent Stories

President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

2 hours ago
 US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

11 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

11 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.