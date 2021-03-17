UrduPoint.com
State Land Worth Rs34.4 M Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

The district administration retrieved state land worth Rs34.4 million during crackdown on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved state land worth Rs34.4 million during crackdown on Wednesday.

According to official sources, eight kanal and two marla state land at Chak 132/16-L Khanewal was retrieved.

The raid was carried out led by tehsildar Mian Channu Rana Muhammad Shafiq.

The buildings were also demolished with heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed the assistant commissioners to continue crackdown against land grabbers.

