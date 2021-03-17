State land worth Rs34.4 m retrieved

The district administration retrieved state land worth Rs34.4 million during crackdown on Wednesday

According to official sources, eight kanal and two marla state land at Chak 132/16-L Khanewal was retrieved.

The raid was carried out led by tehsildar Mian Channu Rana Muhammad Shafiq.

The buildings were also demolished with heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed the assistant commissioners to continue crackdown against land grabbers.