Open Menu

State Land Worth Rs43 Million Recovered On Ombudsman Orders

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

State land worth Rs43 million recovered on Ombudsman orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Over 43 kanals of government land worth more than Rs43 million was recovered on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (R).

Various complainants from across the province had lodged complaints with the Ombudsman about illegal farming and encroachment on government land.

They urged the authorities to reclaim the land from the encroachers.

In this context, Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (R) issued orders to Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officers Municipal Committee of the province to recover the state land from illegal possession according to the rules of the provincial government.

In this regard, 43 kanals of government land has been acquired, the market value of which is more than 43 million rupees.

Related Topics

Punjab Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

18 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

18 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

18 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

18 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

18 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

18 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

18 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

18 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

18 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan