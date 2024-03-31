State Land Worth Rs43 Million Recovered On Ombudsman Orders
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Over 43 kanals of government land worth more than Rs43 million was recovered on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (R).
Various complainants from across the province had lodged complaints with the Ombudsman about illegal farming and encroachment on government land.
They urged the authorities to reclaim the land from the encroachers.
In this context, Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (R) issued orders to Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officers Municipal Committee of the province to recover the state land from illegal possession according to the rules of the provincial government.
In this regard, 43 kanals of government land has been acquired, the market value of which is more than 43 million rupees.
