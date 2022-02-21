State land worth Rs65.6 mln retrieved

The district administration retrieved about 2.5 kanals of state land worth 65.6 million of rupees during an operation launched here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved about 2.5 kanals of state land worth 65.6 million of rupees during an operation launched here on Monday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Salimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched the operation in Harbanspura and Nazir Garden, with the help of heavy machinery and demolished various building structures, boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The AC warned the land grabbers that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.