State Lands Worth Rs 61.54m Retrieved On Punjab Ombudsman Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Vehari administration retrieved 26-kanal state land from illegal occupants, while another 15 acres of government land was auctioned, which fetched the government kitty Rs 30 million.

This was stated by a spokesman for the Punjab Ombudsman office, here on Thursday. He said the directives issued on the orders of Ombudsman's office on the public complaints resulted in retrieval of a total of 47 kanals of agricultural state land in Bahawalnagar. The price of the crop in cash has been deposited in the treasury.

In another case, a 4.17-kanal piece of land had been retrieved by the Gujranwala administration.

Likewise, illegal encroachments worth one million rupees had been cleared in Mianwali to restore public passage on the orders of the Ombudsman's office, the spokesman added.

Following the instructions of the Ombudsman's office on a separate application, the Taunsa Sharif administration handed over the possession of 100-kanal government land to a complainant, under the agricultural graduate land scheme. The Ombudsman's office also ordered for giving possession of 16.17-kanal land to its rightful owner, Sultan Ahmad Khan, an overseas Pakistani of Toba Tek Singh, the spokesman said.

The total market value of the retrieved lands in different districts is Rs 61.54 million, according to the spokesman.

Also, the Kasur administration settled 2,938 cases of mutation of lands after an own-motion notice taken by the provincial Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan on a news item. It provided relief to the local land owners, the spokesman said.

