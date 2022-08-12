State Life acclaimed by FBR with "Taxpayer Recognition Award"

State Life has been positively acclaimed by FBR with "Taxpayer Recognition Award" under the large tax payer category of Pakistan

The taxpayer recognition award was presented to Shoaib Javed Hussain Chairman State Life by Shahid Iqbal Baloch Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office FBR, said the statement released here on Friday.

State Life Pakistan remains committed to continue empowering its 140 million Policy Holders and contributing towards the socioeconomic development of the country.

The award is reflective of SLIC's commitment to Pakistan and an endorsement of its ethical business practices.