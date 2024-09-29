Open Menu

State Life, Hasan Medical Complex Shorkot Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Week

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024

State Life, Hasan Medical Complex Shorkot mark Breast Cancer awareness week

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) State Life of Pakistan and Hasan Medical Complex Shorkot are jointly observing Breast Cancer awareness week from October 1-8, in order to In combat the pervasive threat of breast cancer. During the week-long initiative, patients can receive free medical check-ups, expert guidance on self-examination and vital information on breast cancer awareness.

Pakistan has one of the highest breast cancer rates in Asia, making awareness crucial. Early detection facilitates successful treatment.

By offering free services, State Life and Hasan Medical Complex aim to empower individuals, especially women, to take charge of their health.

