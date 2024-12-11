State Life Health Card initiative, a groundbreaking project in Pakistan: Shoaib Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chairman State Life Insurance Pakistan, Shoaib Javed on Wednesday has emphasized the organization’s role in transforming lives across the country.

Speaking at the annual grand ceremony in Abbottabad, he highlighted the success of the Health Card initiative, which he described as a groundbreaking project that instilled a sense of security among policyholders.

He stated that State Life has become a catalyst for change in people's lives and that all employees are working together as a unified team on the economic front, which can shape the destiny of Pakistan.

The chairman revealed that State Life's business had grown significantly from PKR 12 billion in 2019 to PKR 24 billion in 2023, attributing the success to the hard work of field workers. He called on them to seize the opportunity to excel, as State Life is the only institution capable of reaching every part of the country. "State Life's mission is not just to provide insurance but to protect families and transform lives," he said.

Shoaib Javed announced that every region meeting its Takaful policy targets would be rewarded with four Umrah tickets. He also set a target of PKR 2 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for December, promising special rewards for those who achieve it.

A large number of sector heads, area managers, senior sales managers, managers, and sales representatives from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, also participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, Shoaib Javed highlighted the importance of women’s participation in fieldwork, calling it a positive development. He emphasized that the month of December is crucial for policyholders and encouraged employees to make their targets exemplary. "Do not fear or hesitate in hard work," he said, urging sector heads and area managers to formulate comprehensive plans to meet their goals.

Other speakers at the event noted that State Life is playing a critical role in the economic development of the country. They highlighted how insurance policies are strengthening the country's financial foundations, with one speaker recalling how Pakistan's benefactor, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, had praised State Life's contributions to making Pakistan a nuclear power. Speakers also stated that State Life is the largest public sector insurance provider in Pakistan, serving the highest number of customers nationwide.

During the event, Deputy Manager and Zonal Head of Abbottabad Muhammad Khalid pledged to meet a target of PKR 1 billion, noting that 2,200 dedicated sales representatives are working toward this goal.

The CEO of State Life Insurance Pakistan appreciated premium contributions exceeding PKR 20 million from Swat,

DI Khan, Mardan, Nowshera, and Abbottabad. He praised high-performing field workers and presented them with medals, while cash prizes were awarded to top performers who achieved overall targets.