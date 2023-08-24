State Life Insurance Company agrees to continue Health Cards facilities

The State Life Insurance Company on Thursday agreed to provide services on health facility cards by restoring treatment on Health Card by August 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The State Life Insurance Company on Thursday agreed to provide services on health facility cards by restoring treatment on Health Card by August 31.

In this connection the State Life Insurance Company has informed Chief Executive Officer Health Card Plus of their decision as the premium under the program has increased to Rs 85.3 billion with Rs 52 billion has been released in premium of Rs 85.3 billion.

In the letter to the CEO of Health Card Plus, the State Life Insurance Company said that the company is facing a loss of Rs 33.3 billion due to low money return.

The letter has also included the pending money to various hospitals as the hospital liabilities have also increased by Rs 14.6 billion.

The letter says that State Life has already been forced to suspend hospital claims due to a lack of funds and late release compelling them to suspend the facility.

It has been agreed that the Treatment would continue till August 31 after giving assurances of payments within a week. State Life Insurance Company is happy to resume its services on the assurance given by the Adviser of the Chief Minister of Health. It has also promised to issue Rs 10 billion by August 31.