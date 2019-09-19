UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Life Insurance, IESCO Included In Active Privatisation Programme

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:16 AM

State Life Insurance, IESCO included in active privatisation programme

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) Wednesday approved the inclusion of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) as well as Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and part of Lahore Electronic in active list of privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) Wednesday approved the inclusion of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) as well as Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and part of Lahore Electronic in active list of privatisation programme.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the CCoP to discuss five agenda items related to the ongoing privatisation programme of the government.

The meeting further considered a proposal for de-listing of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TTP) from the Privatisation Programme and approved it in view of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication's plan to revive the TTP through a joint venture which had already been undertaken in consultation with the TIP employees and Privatisation Commission.

The CCOP also approved a proposal by the Ministry of Privatisation for following a hybrid option for the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) comprising two RLNG based power plants namely 1223 MW Balloki Power Plant and 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant and instructed the Privatisation Commission to complete the bidding process by end December.

Under the approved plan, if the highest bidder for both plants remains the same, the bidder would be offered to buy the combined entity and in case the highest bidder for both plants is different, the demerger would become a Condition Precedent (CP) to Transaction Closing (SPA). There would be a divestment of 100 % equity of stake of NPPMCL in respect of both power plants.

The Privatisation Commission also briefed the CCOP on the 10 public sector entities (PSEs) approved for inclusion in the Active Privatisation List as per CCoP decision on August 8 and the subsequent process and placement of advertisements for hiring of financial advisers for the selected PSEs including Guddu Power Plant (747 MW) Central Power Generation Company Ltd-CGPL (GENCO-II), Nandipur Power Plant (425 MW)- Northern Power Generation Company Ltd NPGCL (GENCO-III),House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), First Women Bank Limited (FWBL), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO), Sindh Engineering Limited (SEL), and Pakistan Re-Insurance Co Ltd. (PakRe).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Technology Privatisation Company Buy Same August December HEC First Women Bank Limited From Government Cabinet Pakistan Engineering Company Limited Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Sitara Energy Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

3 seconds ago

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

1 hour ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Side Says Ready for Forces Separation in ..

16 minutes ago

Investigators Open Probe Into Attack on Police Off ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.