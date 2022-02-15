State Life to be approached for scarcity of medical facilities, equipment

The patients should immediately be brought to the notice of State Life Insurance of Pakistan shortage of medical facilities, medical equipment and other difficulties for their immediate solution

MUZAFFARGURH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The patients should immediately be brought to the notice of State Life Insurance of Pakistan shortage of medical facilities, medical equipment and other difficulties for their immediate solution.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum stated this while chairing a meeting of Medical Superintendents (MSs) of District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals across the division at DHQ Muzaffargarh here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by MS of three DHQs and 14 THQs of Dera Ghazi Khan Division besides representative Officers of State Life Insurance Pakistan Multan Region.

Tabassum while issuing instructions to the officers said that all District and THQ hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan Division had been included in the panel under Sehat Sahalut Programme (SSP) adding that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of free, quality and timely medical services to the people.