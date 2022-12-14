UrduPoint.com

State May Take Steps To Mainstream PWDs: Pirzada

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday said the state might take steps to mainstream the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) by making them the enabling members of society.

"The Persons with Disabilities are facing the challenges of accessibility, empowerment, rehabilitation, and inclusion. It is indeed the duty of the state to bring them into the mainstream of society by making them enabling members," he said while inaugurating the 'Orthopedic Workshop' here at the National Special Education Centre for Physically Handicapped Children organised by the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE).

Representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, government officials, social workers, and members from non-governmental organisations and civil society attended the ceremony.

Riaz Pirzada appreciated the Directorate General of Special Education for taking initiatives for the betterment of PWDs.

The provision of artificial limbs, prosthetics, and orthosis devices to children and adults with physical impairment and deformity would change their lives.

He emphasised the need of expanding services and providing modern facilities to the PWDs, besides exploring new avenues and projects for their facilitation.

Director General of Special Education Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, in his welcome remarks, said the DGSE and its allied institutions were engaged in the rehabilitation, education, and training of PWDs. They were also enhancing their present capacity to uplift the living standards and functional mobility of individuals with disabilities.

He said the Directorate General of Special Education was contributing to the training and capacity building of the professionals, teachers, and supporting staff in the field of special education.

