State Media Being Revamped To Project National Narrative In Effective Way: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Shahera Shahid on Thursday said the state media organizations were being revamped to project the state narrative before the world in a more effective way.

Giving an overview of the National Digital Information Platform for digitalization of the state media organizations under the ministry of Information and Broadcasting to PTV, she said that the Government was making efforts to synchronize state media with the digitalized era.

She said the content of the ptv would be improved, besides airing the transmissions of all PTV channels in high-definition. The ministry wanted to improve the reception of PTV much better than the private tv channels.

Regarding revamping of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), she said the ministry was introducing innovations in Radio Pakistan as it has already started podcasts.

She said Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the official news agency was being digitalized to bring it at par with international news agencies.

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications was also being revamped to enable it to inform the world about exploring Pakistan's enchanting beautiful areas which could be visited as seeing is believing, she added.

She said Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was devising a digital cable policy for cable TV operators and the government was ready to facilitate cable operators by providing them loans through Kamyab Jawan Programme.

A comprehensive programme was being started from the provincial capitals which will move forward gradually, she added.

She said the advertisement process of Press Information Department (PID) was being made transparent. The PID advertisements would be available to all in a transparent way.

She said Pakistan Media University is also being established in the country to impart specialised education of various disciplines including sound, light, filmmaking. While the available strength in the field would be provided the much needed skills to compete modern day challenges.

Digital Media Wing (DMW) of the ministry established last year was also being revamped, she added.

